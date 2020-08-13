Leonard Schroeder
Robstown - Leonard Schroeder, 79, passed away on August 12, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 8, 1941.
Leonard was retired from the Texas Highway Department and proudly served his Country in the United States Army. He enjoyed his time outdoors and especially loved hunting and sports activities.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred Kosarek; nephew, Leo McCumber; and great niece, Kayla Gottardy.
Left to cherish Leonard's memory are his sisters, Evelyn McCumber (Frank) of Runge, Texas, Bernice Barraza (Chuck) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Janet (Jimmy) Hartman of Cuero, Texas, Delores (Delvin) Valka of Houston, Texas, and Gladys (Mike) Addison of Corpus Christi, Texas; brothers, Norbert (Loraine) of Robstown, Texas, Pat (Betty) of Bishop, Texas and Daniel (Lisa) of Robstown, Texas. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30am on August 15, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Violet, Texas and a Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00am. Interment will take place at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Violet, Texas.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
