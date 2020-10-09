Leonardo B. Gonzalez



Robstown - Leonardo B. Gonzalez passed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 82. "Nago", as he was known to his friends and family, was born on May 8, 1938 in Robstown, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed.



Nago had a great sense of humor and was always willing to help anyone in need. He served proudly in the United States Army Reserve in the 1960's. He was a skilled residential and commercial painter and served as foreman and project manager for several years at several companies before he retired. For the past several years, Nago stoically dealt with serious health issues - finally succumbing to the effects of the corona virus on October 6.



He was preceded in death by his wife Luz Elida Gonzalez; his parents Fortunato and Petra Benavides Gonzalez; brothers Abel, Leopoldo and Lionel Gonzalez, and sister Herminia Buitron.



He is survived by his sons Dagoberto (Diana) and Ricardo (Elva) Gonzalez; brother Fortunato Gonzalez, Jr.; sisters Lazara Gonzalez and Lillie Gutierrez; and his grandchildren Andrea, JoAngela, Alex, Richard, Xiomara, and Israel; great grandchildren Joe Ryan and Malcolm; and many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses in the Intensive Care Unit at Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bayside Area hospital.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with social distancing orders, all necessary restrictions will be observed. Therefore, there will be no public viewing. We will have a private chapel and gravesite burial service on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Once it is safe to gather with family and friends, we will have a memorial mass to honor our father and properly celebrate his life. Ramon Funeral Home of Robstown, TX is entrusted with the in funeral services.









