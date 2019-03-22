|
Leonila Uresti
Corpus Christi, TX
Leonila Uresti, 88 passed away in her home on March 13, 2019. She was a long time resident of Corpus Christi, she will be remembered for the love that she had for her grandchildren.
Leonila was born in Agua Leguas, Mexico on June 28, 1930 to Gumecindo and Felipa Gutierrez.
Her hobby was going to the Maqnitas, and she bowled for 30 yrs.. She is preceeding in death by her parents, her husband Eustolio, 2 sons, Jose Guadalupe and Mario Alberto Uresti.
Ms. Uresti is survived by Eddie (Patti)Uresti, Yolanda (Gene)Ruiz, Inez(Curtis)Ogden and Veronica (Carlos) Garcia, 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A rosary will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, follow by
A memorial mass.
Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 22, 2019