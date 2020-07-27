1/1
Leonor Hernandez Villarreal
1942 - 2020
Leonor Hernandez Villarreal

Corpus Christi - Leonor Hernandez Villarreal, age 78, passed away July 24, 2020, due to complications from heart disease and congestive heart failure. She was born March 30, 1942, in Robstown, TX, to Alvaro and Anita Hernandez, who preceded her in death along with her two brothers, Hector Hernandez and Rene Hernandez. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Marin Villarreal Jr., on June 2, 1962. Leonor began her career in court reporting shortly thereafter. In 1979, she founded Certified Reporting Service. As a tenacious female minority business owner, she overcame social stigmas of race and gender to quickly expand. In 1987, she asked her husband to join her and became Certified Reporting and Video. Over the next several decades, she contributed to the profession by teaching others in her industry, serving as a state representative for The Texas Court Reporters Association and mentoring many female professional court reporters who remain in the industry to this day. In 2009, Marin and Leonor decided to retire and sold the company. Over the years, she was not only a successful business woman, she also managed to raise 3 children, was an avid adventurer and enjoyed traveling across the United States on the back of their Harley Davidson. She had a zest for life, enjoyed interacting with people and was loved by all.

Leonor is survived in death by her husband, Marin, and her children and their spouses, Tracy and Becky Villarreal, Mark and Tanna Villarreal and Karl and Lisa Whitmire, along with six grandchildren, Hayley Villarreal, April Villarreal, Will Villarreal, Ethan Crain, Emma Villarreal, and Robyn Crain. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters and their spouses, Elizabeth and Frank Garcia, Lilia and Carlos Hernandez, Carlos and Ava Hernandez, Ruben and Maxine Hernandez, Bertha and Mike Roldan, and Sylvia and Johnny Lopez.

Viewing to be held from 6pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Please join us in celebrating her life with a Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 01, 2020 at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
RIP, To all the family of Leonor, please accept or sincere condolences, May GOD give you peace. Marin is a long life friend and I offer a special hug. Of course we are all family and we hurt amd miss her. Blessings


SECUNDINO T TAMEZ
Family
