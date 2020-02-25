|
|
Leray Wayne Hoelscher
Robstown - Leray Wayne Hoelscher of Robstown, Texas went home to his Lord and Savior Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 69. Leray was born April 6, 1950 to Raymond and Emilie Hoelscher of Temple, Texas.
Leray is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hoelscher and his wife of 41 years, Cindy Hoelscher.
Leray is survived by his mother, Emilie (Schwake) Hoelscher; his brother, Albert Hoelscher; his children, Tami (Alston) Cogsdell, Tony Hoelscher and Joshua (Kelle) Hoelscher; his granddaughters, Amber Zimmerle, Leah Jiran and Sindale Hoelscher.
Leray was a longtime member of Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church and the Corpus Christi Industrial Lions Club.
Leray loved spending time with his family and friends. He always looked forward to each and every event the church was having and helping others. He loved working in his yard and garden, and raising different types of livestock, but most of all he loved and cherished his family.
Memorial services will be held at Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church, 10500 Stonewall Boulevard on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Charles Walden officiating.
Flowers may be delivered to Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church or in lieu of flowers you may make contributions to Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020