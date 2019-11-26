|
Leroy Dunk, Jr.
Leroy Dunk Jr was born on November 28, 1937 to Leroy Sr. and Maryjane Dunk in Austin, Texas. Family moved to Corpus Christi when he was 3 years old. Graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1957. Was in the Air Force 1957-1961. Leroy is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara Wright Dunk. Three children Sheri (Mark) Tyler, Leroy (Lee) III (Lynn) and Jefferey Dunk. Two grandchildren April (Drew) Gadoci, Shaun (Shea) Dunk. Three great-grandchildren Layla and Whitney Gadoci and Bexlee Dunk.
Leroy enjoyed visiting with any and everyone he met. He especially enjoyed his time with his children, grandchildren and his great granddaughters. He also enjoyed his time spent with friends from Borden's Dairy where he worked for 40 years, bingo friends from El Mercado Bingo Halls, where he spent much of his retirement time. Leroy just loved being around people and life. We will all miss him greatly.
Would like to thank all the many people at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital who worked so hard around the clock to help Leroy/Pop, especially those on fifth floor and ICU third floor. And the many doctors and Clergy who helped us through this most difficult time and made his last journey a peaceful one.
Memorial Mass will be held Friday November 29th at 3:00 pm at St. Pius X C hurch in Corpus Christi. Lieu of flowers please make a donation 1958 Alumni WB Ray High Scholarship fund.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019