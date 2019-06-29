|
Leslie "Googles" Cole
Fulton - With a heavy heart, the family of Leslie "Googles" Cole, announces his passing on Wednesday June 26th, 2019 at the age of 81.
Googles, as his friends call him, was born in Fulton on February 19th, 1938 to John and Birdie Lee Cole. He attended school in Fulton at the old Fulton Schoolhouse (which is now a museum) and graduated from Aransas County High School in 1956. He joined the United States Navy where he served his country for 2 years. He married the love of his life, Wanda Jean Jordan, January 5th, 1957. November 11th, 1957 and July 5th, 1963, they welcomed their two sons Leslie Jr. and Russel Wayne. In 1948, Googles was a founding member of the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department. Through his many years of service and dedication, the FVFD has become one of the state's finest. Googles started, organized, operated, and oversaw the largest yearly festival along the Texas coast known to everyone near and far as Fulton Oysterfest. He served the town of Fulton as both Alderman and Mayor for many years. His generosity, work ethic, selflessness, and faith in God, we all admire. His family, friends, and everyone who's life he touched, will aspire to live out the monumental legacy Googles leaves behind. It is a miracle what this man had accomplished for the town of Fulton and it's residents. If there were a title that would sum up best what he managed to get done during his lifetime, it would have to be that of "Hometown Hero."
Googles is preceded in death by his parents John and Birdi and brother Cecil "Bopie" Cole. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Cole. His sons Leslie (Lori) Cole and Russel (Kelli) Cole, his two sisters Faynell Harrell and Shirley Burnett, his granddaughters Megan (Steven) Foreman, Emily (Kyle) Luce, Shelby Hatch and Chelsie Hatch, his three great-grandchildren Skielar Foreman, Elliott Foreman, and Kaylee Foreman, plus many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday June 29th from 5-7PM and Sunday June 30th from 2-4PM at the Fulton Fire Department 401 N.9th St. Fulton, Tx. The Service will be Monday July 1st at 10AM at the Fulton Community Church 215 N. 3rd St. Fulton, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 503 Fulton, Tx 78358.
His legacy will live on within is family, through his friends, the FVFD, and definitely under the tents of the Oysterfest!!
Online condolences can be made at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Home
814 E. Main Rockport, Tx. 78382. 361-729-2451
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019