 -->
Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Dwayne Henderson


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Dwayne Henderson Obituary
Leslie Dwayne Henderson, 58, went to be at peace on November 25, 2019. He was born on September 02, 1961 in Robstown, Texas to Jessie Edward Henderson and Ruby Pearl McDonald Henderson. He proudly served our country in the U.S Army. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and he will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Leslie (Norma) Henderson, Jr. and Esteven Benavidez; his brother, Billy Ray (Patricia) Henderson; three sisters, Jacquelyn (Felton) Joseph, Andrea Regina Henderson and Sheila Eileen (Ramon) Hernandez. He will also be missed by his three grandchildren, Kaidence, Nathaniel and Amani and numerous other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday, December 06, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will be on Monday, December 09, 2019 at 1pm at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -