Leslie Dwayne Henderson, 58, went to be at peace on November 25, 2019. He was born on September 02, 1961 in Robstown, Texas to Jessie Edward Henderson and Ruby Pearl McDonald Henderson. He proudly served our country in the U.S Army. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Leslie (Norma) Henderson, Jr. and Esteven Benavidez; his brother, Billy Ray (Patricia) Henderson; three sisters, Jacquelyn (Felton) Joseph, Andrea Regina Henderson and Sheila Eileen (Ramon) Hernandez. He will also be missed by his three grandchildren, Kaidence, Nathaniel and Amani and numerous other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday, December 06, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will be on Monday, December 09, 2019 at 1pm at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019