|
|
Leslie Eugene Baker
Corpus Christi - Leslie Eugene Baker, age 88, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Corpus Christi Texas.
He was born in Morris, Minnesota to Raymond and Ida (Sorteberg) Baker. He grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he met his wife, June Rose Boesel. As a young man, he learned mechanics by working at his father's trucking company which laid the foundation for his career. He moved his wife and child to Texas and began working at General Motors Company and then worked for Braniff Airlines where he had a career for 28 years. After his career with Braniff, he was a real estate agent for Century 21 until his retirement. As a member of the Braniff Ski Club, he and his wife shared many great adventures. Les enjoyed traveling with his family and exploring the world. He was a "jack of all trades" and enjoyed restoring homes and sports cars, woodworking, photography, sketching, and making jewelry. His love of the ocean included fishing and sailing as well as volunteering for the turtle patrol at Padre Island National Seashore.
Les is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, June Rose and their four children: Susan Micklesen of Lynnwood, Washington; Katherine (Larry) Cunningham of The Woodlands, Texas; Janet (John) Moseley of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Mark (Dianne) Baker of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Kora Micklesen, Aaron (Kelsey) Cunningham, Paul (Piper) Cunningham, Nicole Perez, William Moseley, Brian (Heidi) Baker, Troy Baker, and Elizabeth Baker. Leslie is also survived by two great grandchildren: Cade (Brian and Heidi) Baker, and Arlo (Paul and Piper) Cunningham. He is survived by two sisters: Barbara Galland and Joyce Monger and preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth, Virgil, and David Baker and sisters Eunice Buckley and Dorothy Farquhar. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He and his wife have been members of Parkway Presbyterian Church for many years. Leslie's life will be celebrated Saturday, September 7th at Parkway Presbyterian Church, 3707 Santa Fe, Corpus Christi at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, he would be honored with a donation to the Memorial Fund at Parkway Presbyterian Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019