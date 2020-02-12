|
|
Leslie Paul Peart
Corpus Christi - Leslie Paul Peart transitioned into eternity early on Friday morning, February 7, 2020. Les, as he was known by his many devoted students, friends, and family, held three long-term positions - First Baptist Church, Toledo, Ohio, First United Methodist in Corpus Christi, and Central Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, Michigan. After retiring, he was organist of Central Christian Church, Decatur, Illinois, until he decided to move back to Corpus Christi to escape midwestern winters.
He was well-known for the 26 tours of England he organized for American, Canadian, and Australian organists. While at First United Methodist he represented the M. P. Möller Pipe Organ Company, and designed instruments for churches in many Texas communities. While at Central Reformed he expanded and completely redesigned the organ with the help of his friend, organ builder Robert Dial. Les also expanded the organs he played at First United Methodist and Central Christian, another project with Robert Dial; and helped his choir at Temple B'rith Shalom of Springfield, Illinois acquire and install a gallery organ. He had been organist of First Christian Church, Corpus Christi since December 2009 until March of last year.
Over his last three years at Trinity Towers, Les organized numerous mini-recitals and concert series on the pipe organ in his home, an instrument he built himself. He loved his many friends at Trinity, but not more than his view of Corpus Christi Bay. Leslie was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edith and Esworth Peart, his sister Frances, and brother Lee. He is survived by his adoring daughter Leslie Wynn Peart, his brother John Charles Peart, and sweet sister-in-law Anna Patricia Peart, as well as a host of friends and former colleagues across the globe.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15 at Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 South Upper Broadway in Corpus Christi. GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020