Lester Brandt

Lester BrandtCorpus Christi - Lester Robert Brandt, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on November 15, 1934. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria G. Brandt, and one granddaughter, Amy Hook. He is survived by his children Debbie (Mark) Hook, Shirley (Brad) Van Winkle, Linda Brandt, Richard (Kimberli) Brandt, L. Robert Brandt, Jr., Walter Brandt, and Kathy Pointer. He is also survived by his sister, Patsy Garcia, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Lester was a veteran of the United States Army Second Infantry Division Special Infantry Ski Forces and was then an Active Army Reservist for eight years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 364 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He retired from law enforcement in 1996, after 30 years of service with Nueces County.Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, June 23.