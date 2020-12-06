1/1
Leta Pratt
1953 - 2020
Leta Pratt

Corpus Christi - Leta Marie Pratt, passed away on December 5, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 22, 1953 to Edward and Cecile Trlica in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She was employed by Oilfield ERC, Ford Motor Credit, and Farm Bureau Insurance.

Leta is preceded in death by her mother, Cecile Mae Trlica; her father, Edward Trlica; and her brother, Robert Trlica. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Pratt; her children, Michael Priest, Marion (Chris) Mitchell, and Heather Walker; her four grandchildren, Andrew Bryan, Hailey Holsonback (Nathan Honeycutt), Trevor Priest, and Emarie Pratt; and her brother, Derward Trlica.

A visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, with a funeral service to take place at 4:00 p.m. that same day.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
03:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
DEC
12
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
