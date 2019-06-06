|
Lewis Edward "Eddie" Stringer II
- - Lewis Edward "Eddie" Stringer, II, age 66, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1953 to Corolyn and Edward Lewis Stringer in Dallas, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Roy Miller High School.
Eddie married, Erika Arlene Laird and had one son, Edward Lewis Stringer, II. He later married, Debra Lea Stinson. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents: Corolyn and Edward Stringer; wife: Debra Lea Stringer; sisters: Debra Stringer Carlson and Brenda Stringer Thomas. He is survived by a son: Edward Lewis Stringer, II; sister: Linda Stringer Elledge Canada; four grandchildren: Jason Andrew Medley, Hailie Jade Stringer, Alyssa Gayle Stringer, Michael Lewis Edward Stringer and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 6, 2019