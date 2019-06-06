Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Edward "Eddie" Stringer Ii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lewis Edward "Eddie" Stringer Ii Obituary
Lewis Edward "Eddie" Stringer II

- - Lewis Edward "Eddie" Stringer, II, age 66, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1953 to Corolyn and Edward Lewis Stringer in Dallas, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Roy Miller High School.

Eddie married, Erika Arlene Laird and had one son, Edward Lewis Stringer, II. He later married, Debra Lea Stinson. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents: Corolyn and Edward Stringer; wife: Debra Lea Stringer; sisters: Debra Stringer Carlson and Brenda Stringer Thomas. He is survived by a son: Edward Lewis Stringer, II; sister: Linda Stringer Elledge Canada; four grandchildren: Jason Andrew Medley, Hailie Jade Stringer, Alyssa Gayle Stringer, Michael Lewis Edward Stringer and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now