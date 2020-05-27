Lewis Fred Knippa, Jr.
Ingleside - Ingleside, Texas
Lewis Knippa Jr. of Ingleside, Texas, died peacefully on the morning of May 26, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Lewis was born on August 10, 1943 in Gonzales, Texas to Florence and Lewis Knippa Sr. He was 76.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Rhule-Knippa; daughter, Kimberly Leftwich (Glyn); brother, Dennis Knippa; sister, Linda Knippa Holmes (William Archie "Sonny"); sons, Garrison Doreck (Nadia) and Brandon Doreck (Heather); grandchildren, A J Leftwich, Jaxon Doreck, Cannon Doreck, Madelyn Doreck and Audrey Doreck; nieces, Hesper Donaghue (Drew), Jerri Kotrulja (Elvis), Paula Alworth (Kristopher), Andrea Warren, Jennifer Eckhart, Karen Bell, and Teresa Baguio; nephews, Willie Holmes, Anthony Knippa, Mark Warren, John Warren, and Jeffrey Baguio; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Lewis is preceded in death by his parents Florence and Lewis Knippa Sr; sister, Geraldine Knippa Frandolig, and late wife Marsha Carlile Knippa.
Lewis was a kind hearted man, great husband, wonderful Dad. He was an unbelievable Papa/Mr. Lewis, a faithful trusting brother, and a wonderful friend. He graduated from Ingleside High School, owned the Texaco station in Ingleside for many years and was last employed by Pipe Pros in Corpus Christi.
A celebration of his life will be held during visitation at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas, Friday, May 29 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. His funeral service will be Saturday, May 30 at 10:00 am at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, and graveside service to follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass.
Pallbearers include Dennis Knippa, A J Leftwich, John Wayne Knippa, Gary Brumley, Don Burns, Tuffy Hudson, Robert Vaden, and honorary pallbearers Sonny Holmes and Glyn Leftwich.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 27 to May 29, 2020.