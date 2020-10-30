Lilia Gloria Martinez
Corpus Christi - Lilia Gloria Martinez, age 74, passed on October 21, 2020 with the comfort of her three children at her bedside. She was born on November 30, 1945, to Ernesto and Belen Ayala. She is survived by her three children, Enrique Martinez (Rosa) of San Antonio, Texas, Soraya (Martinez) Everitt (Brad) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Gloria (Martinez) Bernal (Hector) of Corpus Christi, Texas. Ms. Martinez also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and her beloved corgi named Maya. Ms. Martinez was considered a force to be reckoned with by anyone who knew her for both her intellect and strength as an independent woman. She was a retired professor who taught English at Del Mar College with a career in academia that spanned 33 years.
Ms. Martinez graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1963. Years later, after raising her children and working in real estate, she decided to pursue a college degree. Ms. Martinez had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and was a gifted writer. While enrolled in Del Mar College herself, Ms. Martinez was presented with the Distinguished Student Award in English. According to one of Gloria's former Del Mar College English professors, "Gloria was a star student whom she encouraged to major in English." She worked in the English Department as a student assistant in 1979 and began work as a grader in 1980.
In 1984, soon after graduating with an A.A. degree from Del Mar College and B.A. and M.A. degrees from Corpus Christi State University, the Del Mar College English Department hired her as a term instructor. Ms. Martinez retired from full-time teaching in 2008 but continued teaching as an adjunct professor at Del Mar College until 2017.
As an exemplary educator, Gloria taught Technical Writing, Developmental English, and English Composition. She was considered a phenomenal lecturer by both student and faculty because she would hold students' attention completely. Gloria loved her students, and her students loved her. Ms. Martinez was invested in the success of each student she taught and made it her mission for every student who completed her class to be able to confidently go onto any other endeavors involving writing with confidence and competence. During her tenure, she also served in many departmental and college-wide committees, including the Affirmative Action Committee. She devoted much of her time to ensure that each potential candidate who applied for a job had equal opportunity. She had a true passion for teaching that resulted in her ability to change students' lives through encouragement, support, and nurturing each student's ability to help them attain their full academic potential. Because of the profound impact she imparted on her students, many of her former students continued to pursue their education even further with success and the aid of the skill set she bestowed on them in the classroom. She loved her job so much that she often said, "I cannot believe I am getting paid for having fun." Ms. Martinez was one of the "lucky ones" in that she was able to make a career out of what she loved and that was apparent to all who knew her.
Ms. Martinez also loved to garden and created a beautiful backyard that not only brought her peace but also created a magical place for her grandchildren to create memories playing in the lush landscape she tended to. She also was an avid animal lover and rescued dogs when she could. Her last dog, Maya, will surely miss Gloria's calming presence and comfort. Gloria supported the dreams of many throughout her life and lived very much in the present and was gracious for every friend she had. She positively impacted the lives of so many that there would be simply too many to name because of her giving nature. If she could help someone in any means possible, she would do it out of the kindness of her heart. Gloria also took care of her mother (94) who she is survived by and cherished every moment she got with her eating cake, having coffee, and watching their favorite shows up until her death. She truly paid it forward during her lifetime. Gloria left this world at peace and without any regrets. She lived her life in a way that inspired many to achieve their full potential because she led by example and continuously wanted to achieve the best version of herself in both her mind and body. While she may not be physically present on this earth anymore, her impact on other's has left a legacy that will continuously live on.
In accordance with her wishes, funeral services are private and for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Del Mar College Foundation Scholarships or the American Cancer Society
