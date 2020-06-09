Lillian Marie Pavlas
Lillian Marie Pavlas

Corpus Christi - Lillian Marie Pavlas, 96, passed away June 9, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1924 in Leon County, Keechi, Texas. Daughter of Henry and Emma Mae Henson Monthie. She married Leo Pavlas October 9, 1939 in Corsicana, Texas. Leo preceded her in death on June 9, 1999. Lillian was a mother and homemaker who raised four boys in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She was an excellent cook and fed many friends and family her delicious meals.

Lillian and Leo ranched and raised a garden. They never turned down an opportunity to take their grandkids to the ranch or home. They loved their family and grandkids.

Lillian is also preceded in death by her parents, her son, Leo J. Pavlas, brother-in-law, Felix Pavlas, sisters, Lucille Scheler, Dorothy Glatter, Bobby Jean Richter, brothers, Olin Monthie, Odell Monthie and Willie Lee Monthie, close relatives, Helen and Ben Mynar, Karlyn and Felix Kelinski and William and Lillian Bodine.

Special thanks to her best friend and caretaker, Helen Hinojosa.

Lillian is survived by her sons, Garnet Lee (Judy) of Corpus Christi, Tx., Harlan Joe (Winnie) of Campwood, Tx., and Stanley Foster (Linda) Pavlas of Soldotna, AK., daughter-in-law, Carlye Pavlas of Garden Ridge, Tx., sister-in-law, Wilma Monthie of Waco, Tx., 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with a Rosary at 12:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration Mass by Msgr Michael Howell at 1:00 p.m at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

We encourage social distancing and face mask.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are David Royal, Matthew Pavlas, Felix Pavlas, Leo Pavlas, Ryan McGraw, Kevin Fikes, and Bennie Monthie






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
