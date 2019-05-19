Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Linda Ann Marek


Linda Ann Marek Obituary
Linda Ann Marek

Corpus Christi, Texas - Linda Ann Marek, 53, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Linda was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 18, 1966 to Kenneth and Donna Rives. She was a graduate of Tuloso-Midway High School. Linda was a very quiet and reserved person but carried a big heart. She had a great deal of love and support for all of her co-workers and various individuals throughout the Calallen community. She was a woman of very little words but always had a large impact on other people.

She is survived by her father, Kenneth (Joyce) Rives; her mother, Donna; her sister, Susan Sullivan; her son Jeramie Marek; her niece, Jamie Sullivan; and her nephew, Matthew Rives.

All services will be private.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 19, 2019
