Linda Dennis
Corpus Christi - Linda Dennis age 71, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1948 in Columbus, Georgia to Willie Moses Jackson and Ella Mae Burston Jackson. She graduated from Spencer High School in Columbus, Georgia. She worked as a seamstress for most of her career. She earned a degree in cosmetology from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. After retiring, she was blessed by God to work for her church as a receptionist for Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship. She was a caring and loving wife of 39 years to Vernon Dennis, loving mother of 6 children and a faithful servant to God.
Visitation and viewing for the family will begin at 12:30pm Friday, July 5, 2019 and Funeral Services will begin at 1:30pm at Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship 6602 South Staples.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 4, 2019