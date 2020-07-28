1/1
Linda Kay Vance
Linda Kay Vance

Corpus Christi, TX - Linda Kay Vance, 67, lovingly known as Mimi, went to be with our Lord and Savior, on July 20, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, who will be dearly missed by all who loved her. She loved to dance and sing and was a skilled pianist in her younger days. She took great joy in being outdoors, birdwatching and listening to the birds sing and even more so sharing her interests with her family. She enjoyed expressing her love by cooking delicious meals for her family. Above all, she was a woman of great faith who trusted in the Lord.

Linda was born on August 14, 1952, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to Pedro and Frances Resendez. She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents and granddaughter Caitlyn Brianna Little.

She is survived by daughter Amanda (Robert) Little, sister Theresa (Paul) Holder, sister Simona L. Resendez, brother Pete (Sami) Resendez Jr, niece Frances Nicole Resendez, and grandchildren Brandon (Valerie) Little, Robert Alexander Little, great grandchildren William Gunnar Little and Skyler Vance Little, Aunt Ignacia (Domingo) Dominguez as well as numerous other family and friends.

While we would love to see all our family and friends at this time, a celebration of life for Linda will be held at a later date. We ask for your continued prayers of love and strength. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
3618543282
