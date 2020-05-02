|
|
Linda Lee Brown
Harlingen - Linda Lee Brown of Harlingen, TX passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 after a short illness. She was 82 years old.
Linda was born Linda Lee Walker on May 26, 1937 in Brownwood, TX to her father, William Grady Walker and her mother, Martha Louise Walker. She grew up in Corpus Christi, TX and went to W.B. Ray High School where she played basketball.
She married Connie Brown on July 24, 1955. They were married almost 65 years. Linda adopted her only child, Christopher Brown, in 1969. In Corpus Christi and in Harlingen she worked as a secretary and office manager. She could type 90 words a minute. She retired in 2000. Linda loved bird watching, especially with her mother. She loved animals and rescued and raised many pets throughout the years. She also loved British books, television and movies like Downton Abbey and novels by Jane Austen.
Linda did everything with love. Her life and her passion was being an exceptional wife and mother. She was always intent on making a better life for her husband and son. Linda was smart, diligent, principled and independent. She was reluctant to burden anyone but always willing to protect, and provide for her family and friends.
Linda is survived by her husband Connie Brown of Harlingen, TX, her son Christopher Brown of Houston, TX, her brother James Walker of Corpus Christi, TX as well as many others in her extended family and countless friends.
We will say goodbye to Linda on Thursday, May 7, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home (8200 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415; (361) 265-9221). Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m.
In memory of Linda Brown, donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Texas (http://give.salvationarmytexas.org or The Salvation Army, Texas Division; P.O. Box 36607; Dallas, TX 75235).
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home (710 N. Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, TX 78550; (956) 423-3636) is assisting the family in Harlingen, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020