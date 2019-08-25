|
Linda Reyes Benavides
Corpus Christi - Linda Reyes Benavides, age 60, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on August 21, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1958 to the late Roberto and Rosa Reyes in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Linda was rooted in her faith and will be remembered for her commitment to her family and to the community. She was a passionate community advocate and volunteer in Corpus Christi and Coastal Bend non-profit organizations including Young Women's Christian Association Board, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Foundation Board, Westside Business Association Board, Hispanic Women's Network of Texas and Hammons Education Leadership Program Board.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rogelio "Roger" Benavides.
Linda leaves her loving memories to her long-term significant other, Raul Guzman; sons, David Roger (Jennifer Ann) and Paul Anthony (Brook Insuk) Benavides, Raul Tober and Benjamin Eduardo Guzman; grandchildren, Mirabel Paige and Roger Noel Benavides, Gabriel Taewoo, Anabelle Eumi, and Abel Jinoo Benavides, and Amara Videl Guzman; and siblings, Ray and Ruben Reyes.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA of the Coast (texascasa.org), The Purple Door (purpledoortx.org) and Texas Disabled Veterans Association (texvet.org).
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 25, 2019