Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann "Lulu" Ramos


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Ann "Lulu" Ramos Obituary
Lisa Ann "Lulu" Ramos

Corpus Christi - Lisa Ann "Lulu" Ramos 39, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of

39. She was born on August 18, 1980 to Hector Sr. and Sylvia Ramos.

Lisa is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Miguel and Sarah Ramos and her maternal grandmother, Juanita Martinez. She is survived by her parents Hector Sr and Sylvia Ramos, husband of 19 years Ray Anthony Torres, four brothers, Hector Jr., Gabriel, Joe and Ernest Ramos, also numerous nieces, nephew, aunts uncles, and lots of cousins and friends who love her a lot.

Lisa was a very hard worker and a fun loving person with a heart of gold.

The family would lie to give Special Thanks to all her friends, family for being there for her. And a Special Thanks to Spohn South Icu Unit for taking good care of her. Visitation will be held at Saxet Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with a Holy rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.

Interment will be at later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now