|
|
Lisa Ann "Lulu" Ramos
Corpus Christi - Lisa Ann "Lulu" Ramos 39, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of
39. She was born on August 18, 1980 to Hector Sr. and Sylvia Ramos.
Lisa is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Miguel and Sarah Ramos and her maternal grandmother, Juanita Martinez. She is survived by her parents Hector Sr and Sylvia Ramos, husband of 19 years Ray Anthony Torres, four brothers, Hector Jr., Gabriel, Joe and Ernest Ramos, also numerous nieces, nephew, aunts uncles, and lots of cousins and friends who love her a lot.
Lisa was a very hard worker and a fun loving person with a heart of gold.
The family would lie to give Special Thanks to all her friends, family for being there for her. And a Special Thanks to Spohn South Icu Unit for taking good care of her. Visitation will be held at Saxet Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with a Holy rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.
Interment will be at later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019