Lisa Butler
Corpus Christi - September 17, 1955 - October 30, 2019
Lisa Butler, age 64, of Corpus Christi Texas, TX, passed on October 30, 2019, after a difficult fight with lung cancer.
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, Mason and Patsy Joe Butler, brother Mason Butler Jr., and niece Megan Rifenburgh.
Lisa had a heart the size of Texas and a smile just as wide. She adored animals especially her pets... cat, Sierra, dogs, Nikki and Annie. Fishing down on the Texas coast, along with cooking, baking, gardening, and trips to Las Vegas were some of the way she enjoyed spending her time. But above all, Lisa loved and cherished her time spent with family.
Lisa was a beloved wife, mother, "Grammy", sister, and aunt. She leaves behind her husband Andrew Iwanski, daughter Lindy Hall (Charles Washington), granddaughter Adrianna Contreras, sisters Linda (Ace) Rifenburgh, Brenda (Gilbert) Echtle, nieces Jennifer and Melissa Echtle, and nephew Erin (Allison) Rifenburgh.
A special thank you to Linda and Ace for opening their home up and assisting with her care over the last several months.
A private Celebration of Life will be held with close friends and family. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019