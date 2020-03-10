|
Lisa Caperton
Corpus Christi - Beloved by her family, friends and Savior, Jesus Christ, Lisa Marie Rogers Caperton passed on to her new home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Born to Floyd and Anita Rogers on June 5, 1959 in Austin, TX., she lived most of her life in Corpus Christi. She graduated from Carroll High School and enjoyed a career working in the plant nursery business. Lisa is survived by her parents; sons, Cody Ryan Loveday (Amber) and Buddy Ryan Caperton (Nathan); grandchildren, Darby, Aaron, Cody, Jr., and Baylea; sisters Lynda Ann Rogers and Tina Kurtz (Gary); aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins; dear and faithful friends; and her longtime companion, Jimmy Hinojosa.
Lisa will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020