LiSandra Dee Ramos, 64, passed away peacefully July 5, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1956 in Mathis, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Sainz, and her brother, Leonardo Lopez.
LiSandra was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. She was always willing to help those in need. The door to her home was always unlocked and opened for her family and friends. LiSandra had a passion for fishing, bowling, and bingo; but her greatest passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Her life was an example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, just as God forgave you in Christ."
Left to cherish her memories are; two sisters, Rosa Barrera and Lillian Depriest; three children, Jesse (Rita) Samudio III, Jennifer Mendiola, and Carmen Samudio; nine grandchildren, Rey Resendez, Jr., Desarey Marie Resendez, Ladissa Mauricio-Samudio, Christian Jordan Rocha (Jasmine Aguirre), Breana Rae Zuniga, Ruben Rocha Jr., Ciara Nicole Samudio, Jesse Joshua Samudio IV, and Nicholas Zuniga; and three great-grandchildren, Sofia Cisneros, Rose Ann Rocha and Jairiya Lee Rocha.
Please join the family in celebrating her life Saturday, July 11, 2020, 5pm-9pm at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara, Corpus Christi, Texas. A Prayer Service will be held at 6pm that same evening.
Trevino Funeral Home requires anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.
Written condolences for the family of LiSandra Dee Ramos may be left at www.trevinofuneral home.net
