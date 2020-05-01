|
Lisetta Fain
Corpus Christi - Lisetta Fain was born August 3, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas where she grew up, went to school and touched many lives while being raised by her single mother. While attending high school she was awarded a National Merit Scholarship. Lisetta was accepted into the University of Houston Pharmacy Program where she earned her degree in Pharmacy. Lisetta worked at pharmacies and hospitals in the beginning of her career. She also worked at Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center where she became the Pharmacy Director. Lisetta also worked at Lufkin State Supported Living Center as Pharmacy Director. October 1999, Lisetta met her future husband. 2006 Lisetta moved to Arlington, Texas where they made their lives together. Lisetta worked for several hospice pharmacies before finding the job she most loved. Lisetta worked at USBioservices Specialty Pharmacy, part of Amerisource Bergen where she worked with many wonderful, caring people and counseled patients. Lisetta loved talking to people and answering patient's questions. She was loved and respected by all who knew her, worked with her or just happened to speak with her. Lisetta Fain died April 29, 2020 due to complications related to ovarian cancer. Lisetta is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jo and her brother Tony. Lisetta is survived by her husband, Steve Fain, daughter Stephani Baggese, sister Connie Palmour, brother-in-law James Palmour, nieces Gayla Oliver, Lisa Ramos and Andy Koon. She was also Great Aunt to a host of great nieces and nephews.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020