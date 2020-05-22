|
Lloyd W. Holmes
Corpus Christi - Lloyd Waldo Holmes, 89, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri and was raised there. He attended Drury College with a dual major in economics and psychology. While serving his country in the U. S. Army Signal Corp. in Japan, Lloyd enjoyed experiencing their culture and climbing Mt. Fuji. He relocated to Houston and was employed by the Remington Rand Company. The following year he went into business for himself as one of the first Remington Rand dealers in the country. Lloyd W. Holmes Company was founded in July, 1962 and served the medical and business community with developing and maintaining their filing systems and other office needs for 50 years. Lloyd was a charter member of International Systems Dealer Association. In 1978 he acquired another Remington dealership in El Paso, Texas and established Holmes Office Systems which he partnered with his brother, Jim. Lloyd was very involved in civic affairs. He helped in organizing the Corpus Christi Civitan Club, an active service organization that met many needs of the community including Operation Paintbrush and Highway Cleanup. Civitan was also proud to be selected the prime sponsor of . Lloyd assisted in running their games on the local, state and national levels. In 1990-91, he served a term as Civitan's State Governor. Lloyd was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, participated in the Civilian's Police Academy and served as their president in 1993-94. He was a long-standing member of the Texas Jazz Society which provided the stage for "his" kind of music. Lloyd was an active member of First Christian Church and had been a deacon and served on numerous committees. Lloyd was always a little ahead of his time and a free thinker evidenced by the fact that he was born 6 weeks prematurely. If a New Year was starting, why wait until February? He selected January 1, 1931. The family was told he might not make it and would probably be small and puny, but then he proved them all wrong by growing to 6' 2" and contributed 100% of his time and energy in every endeavor he participated. Lloyd's personality was unique since he was a combination of the Pied Piper and the Good Samaritan. He enjoyed his pastimes of hiking, camping in his motor home, boating and water skiing, cycling tours with family and friends and enjoying his plane. He had a special love of the National Parks and made a priority to visit as many as possible. His retirement travel extended to exploring numerous foreign destinations, usually around the holidays, which included his 75 th birthday dinner atop the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Lloyd never met a stranger. He was always available to help anyone in need or distress. His garage door was always open to neighbors who needed to borrow tools or assistance to fix anything. Over the years, he rendered help to numerous drivers having car problems along the highway. He particularly enjoined the play and participation with the Special Olympic kids at their games.
Lloyd is survived by his significant companion and caregiver, Patricia Bibbs of Corpus Christi, Texas; his brother, James Lawrence Holmes and wife, Joyce; niece, Heather Holmes Selepec and great niece, Rachel Taylor, all of Meadow Lakes, Texas. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Mirador Retirement Community for the care and kindness shown to Lloyd and his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Civitan International Research Center by calling 1-800 CIVITAN (1-800-248-4826).
