Loel Max Rhyne of Odem, Texas passed away in his sleep on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 81.
Max was born on July 2, 1938 in Nelta, Texas to Hardy and Livonia Conner Rhyne. He graduated from Calallen High School. He was an all-around athlete participating in several sports however excelling in basketball earning the moniker of "Calallen's Man with the Golden Arm" for his stellar play in the Bi-District game his senior year. Max married Phyllis Lane in 1958. During their 46 years of marriage they were blessed with 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He served in the United States Army Reserves. Max was hired by the Celanese Corporation where he advanced through technical ranks to management and retired after 34 years. He played for the Celanese basketball team and was often seen playing volleyball with the "lunch bunch". During his employment, he displayed extreme selflessness by rescuing two coworkers from a flammable methane gas leak and was recognized with a medal for his bravery. This action resulted in his promotion and assignment to the Celanese safety team. He attended the First United Methodist Church of Odem. Max was an avid golfer. He received a special award for scoring 4 holes-in-one in the course of his many years of membership with the River Hills Country Club. Max was a wonderful father, extraordinary son-in-law, and a great "GrandMax". He was a generous, kind, light-hearted, fun-loving, family-oriented man who helped people in need and was loved by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis Rhyne; his sister, Mary Rhyne Shook; and his brothers, Hardy Rhyne, Jr., Duane Rhyne, and Vane Rhyne.
He is survived by his children, Loel Rhyne (Nicole), Todd Rhyne (Claire), Dana Rhyne Aikman (Richard), and Tara Rhyne Hartman (Sammy); his brothers, Zane Rhyne (Davene) and Bill Rhyne (Peggy); his grandchildren, Eric Rhyne, Andrew Rhyne, Melissa McKissack (Cash), Marie Kramer (Brad), Alex Hartman, Hanah Hartman, Heidi Hartman, Dustin Sterns, and Derek Aikman (Sara); his great grandchildren, Jordan Moreno, Taylor Moreno, Wyatt McKissack, Easton McKissack, and Jackson Aikman.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 1301 Haisley Ave, Odem, Texas. A burial service will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Odem.
