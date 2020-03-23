|
|
Lois Armstrong Mieth
Lois passed away in her sleep on March10, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 1st, 1928 in Winslow, IL. to Eli and Marian Armstrong. She was retired from the City of Corpus Christi, TX. finance dept after 27 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Sally J. Jackson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra, of Garland, TX. and 3 sons, Peter and Micheal Mieth of Edgewater, MD and Steven Mieth of Corpus Christi, TX., 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020