Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Mieth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Armstrong Mieth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Armstrong Mieth Obituary
Lois Armstrong Mieth

Lois passed away in her sleep on March10, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 1st, 1928 in Winslow, IL. to Eli and Marian Armstrong. She was retired from the City of Corpus Christi, TX. finance dept after 27 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Sally J. Jackson.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra, of Garland, TX. and 3 sons, Peter and Micheal Mieth of Edgewater, MD and Steven Mieth of Corpus Christi, TX., 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -