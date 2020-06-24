Corpus Christi - Lois Daniel, 91, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on June 21, 2020. She was born in Bay City, Texas on April 20, 1929.Lois graduated from Corpus Christi High School and received a Bachelor in Elementary Education from Texas A&I in Kingsville. She was married to Kenneth Daniel on September 12, 1948.Lois worked as a Kindergarten Teacher for Weldon Smith Elementary and retired from the Corpus Christi ISD. She was a member of Kings Crossing Church of Christ.She had a passion for cooking, fishing, scrapbooking, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros.She is preceded in death by her parents, Crid Thomas and Myrtle Thomas Stallings; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Susan; and son-in-law, Monte Shores.She is survived by her daughter, Becky Boswell (Don) and sister, Louise McGehee. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Jason Crid Lewis, Heather Shores Price (Allen), Erin Shores, Russell Boswell, Tracy Posas (Pete) and Ken Boswell; great-grandchildren: Ella Price, Daniel Price, Tristan Price, Trace Price, Lillie Posas and Scarlett Posas.Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 8:00-11:00 AM. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM with burial to follow.