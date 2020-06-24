Lois Daniel
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corpus Christi - Lois Daniel, 91, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on June 21, 2020. She was born in Bay City, Texas on April 20, 1929.

Lois graduated from Corpus Christi High School and received a Bachelor in Elementary Education from Texas A&I in Kingsville. She was married to Kenneth Daniel on September 12, 1948.

Lois worked as a Kindergarten Teacher for Weldon Smith Elementary and retired from the Corpus Christi ISD. She was a member of Kings Crossing Church of Christ.

She had a passion for cooking, fishing, scrapbooking, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Crid Thomas and Myrtle Thomas Stallings; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Susan; and son-in-law, Monte Shores.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky Boswell (Don) and sister, Louise McGehee. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Jason Crid Lewis, Heather Shores Price (Allen), Erin Shores, Russell Boswell, Tracy Posas (Pete) and Ken Boswell; great-grandchildren: Ella Price, Daniel Price, Tristan Price, Trace Price, Lillie Posas and Scarlett Posas.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 8:00-11:00 AM. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM with burial to follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved