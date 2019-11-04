|
Lois Eiland Welch
Lois Dee Eiland Welch passed away quietly on October 31, 2019, in College Station, Texas, at age 89, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A private graveside service will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery in Goldthwaite, Texas, on Friday, November 8, at 1:30 PM.
Lois was born in Midland, Texas, on February 1, 1930, to May and Troy Eiland. She graduated from Midland High School and attended Hardin-Simmons University, graduating as valedictorian. She married Charles Ed Welch on October 27, 1951, in Midland, where they started their family and lived until moving to Corpus Christi in 1964.
Lois was above all else a devout and faithful Christian. She attended and served at Windsor Park Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi for almost 50 years. She also took great pride in her ancestry and Texas heritage. She was a very active member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, serving in several statewide offices, and of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She will be remembered as a selfless friend, wife, and mother. Her primary rule was to do one's best in pursuit of worthwhile endeavors, and her greatest pleasure was to serve others, especially if she could do so without being noticed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ed Welch; her parents, May and Troy Eiland; and her older sister, Eileen Eiland Welch. Survivors include her three children, Charles Sterling Welch and wife Debra, of College Station, Dr. Byron Russell Welch and wife Roxann of Austin, and Laura Welch Arthur and husband Robert, of College Station; grandchildren Charles Kevin Welch, Melissa Welch Poling, Kathryn Welch Martinez, Rachel Welch-Rhea, Emily Welch Heinecke, Matthew Robert Arthur, Bradley Thomas Arthur and Andrew Kenneth Arthur; nine great-grandchildren; her younger siblings, Bethel Eiland, of Stephenville, and Troyce Wood, of Ransom Canyon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
If desired, memorial gifts in her name may be sent to Hardin-Simmons University, Crestview Retirement Community or Hospice Brazos Valley.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019