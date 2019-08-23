|
|
Lois "Rita" Haywood
Corpus Christi - A Precious One We Love Is Gone-A Voice We Love Is Still-And In Our Hearts There Is A Place Which Never Can Be Filled.
Lois "Rita" Haywood stepped out of time and into Eternity on August 14, 2019.
You May Visit Her As She Rests In The Memorial Chapel of Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas; on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 O'Clock til 8 O'Clock in the evening.
We Will Pause To Remember Her Life and Legacy on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 O'Clock in the morning at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.
She will take Her Earthly Rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or you may call us at (361)806-9096.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 23, 2019