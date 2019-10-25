|
|
Lois June Barton
Robstown - Lois June Barton, 81, gained her heavenly wings on October 22, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1938. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Ross & Edna Coles; her husband of 40 years, Frank Eugene Barton; sisters, Bernice Barker and Evelyn Andres; grandchildren, Jennifer Rene Barton and Kollyn Gene Barton; great grandchildren, Hadley Dean Barton and Payson Sage Allison. Lois is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Sue) Barton of Seadrift, TX, Erick (Barbie) Barton of Mathis TX, Jerry (Karen) Barton of Ardmore, OK, Sam (Billie) Barton of Ingleside TX, 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be from 2 pm until 4 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Sawyer- George Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be conducted at 10 am Monday, October 28, 2019 at Robstown Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019