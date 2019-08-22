|
|
Lois L. Kline
Corpus Christi, TX - Lois L. (Fuqua) Kline, 95, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away August 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by C.W. Fuqua, Jr., and the late D.B. Kline; two sons, Gregory Keith Fuqua and Charles H. Fuqua, III; also two sisters, Mildred Medley and Teceilia Talbert; one brother, Ellis Risenhoover.
She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Chicago, Illinois, Seguin, Texas, Rapid City, South Dakota, Portland, Texas and Corpus Christi, Texas; friends at First Baptist Church in Portland and Corpus Christi. The friends at C.B.S who gave me so much support when I needed it most; my confidants, Pattie Horne and Judy Mullins; special niece, Darlene and nephew, Jim; many nieces and nephews; and my adopted family the Klagers.
Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church 3115 Ocean Drive on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 22, 2019