Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3115 Ocean Drive
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston
1520 Harry Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX
Lois L. Kline


1924 - 2019
Lois L. Kline Obituary
Lois L. Kline

Corpus Christi, TX - Lois L. (Fuqua) Kline, 95, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away August 14, 2019.

She was preceded in death by C.W. Fuqua, Jr., and the late D.B. Kline; two sons, Gregory Keith Fuqua and Charles H. Fuqua, III; also two sisters, Mildred Medley and Teceilia Talbert; one brother, Ellis Risenhoover.

She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Chicago, Illinois, Seguin, Texas, Rapid City, South Dakota, Portland, Texas and Corpus Christi, Texas; friends at First Baptist Church in Portland and Corpus Christi. The friends at C.B.S who gave me so much support when I needed it most; my confidants, Pattie Horne and Judy Mullins; special niece, Darlene and nephew, Jim; many nieces and nephews; and my adopted family the Klagers.

Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church 3115 Ocean Drive on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 22, 2019
