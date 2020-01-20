|
|
Lois Marie Lambert
Round Rock - Lois Marie Lambert, 91, of Round Rock, TX., went to be with her Lord at 5:20 P.M. on Jan. the 18th, 2020. Marie was born Lois Marie Bagwell on Sept. 16, 1928 in Clyde, Tx, to Claud and Patience (Austin) Bagwell. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 33 years, James Cobb of Rotan Tx, her second husband of 5 years, William H Pyle of Karnes City, her parents, Claud and Patience (Austin) Bagwell of Clyde TX, and her sister, Dorothy Scifres of Hamlin, Tx.
She is survived by her 3rd husband of six years, Doyle Lambert of Round Rock, Tx, and her brother, Austin Bagwell of San Antonio, TX.
Marie made her profession of faith on 8/29/37 at the age of 9. She served her Lord with passion all of her life. She served practically all of her life in numerous capacities as Sunday school teacher and church secretary at First Baptist Church, Banquete, Central Baptist Church, Robstown, and River Hills Baptist Church, Robstown. Marie was also well known for her love of children and commitment to teaching children all she knew about Jesus.
Marie was one of a kind. She lived life to the fullest. She loved to play volleyball and basketball. She loved to cook. At the age of 4 she had to climb on an apple box to learn how to cook. She loved to fish. She once caught a 36" striped bass at Lake CC. Those that knew her knew that she liked to drive fast. She would remind us every now and then and would say "you know one day I just wanted to see how fast my car would go, so I found out, 140 mph". She was one of kind.
Marie was always about teaching. Teaching young girls how to be Godly, virtuous women. She would have sleep over's at her house and teach girls how to cook, clean, sew and Bible. Marie was unwavering in her faith and devotion to Christ. She believed the gospel and she lived it.
Those that knew Marie, knew her to be kind, generous and stern. She was steadfast in her faith, and her belief on the authority of scripture. When people in church would be having discussions and she would be asked what she thought, she would always respond with "well the Bible says" and then she would always lovingly quote scripture and teach. Marie was awesome.
The last 2 weeks of Marie's life were her best. All she wanted was God to be glorified in her suffering. And He was. We could write much, much more about Marie, but those that knew her, knew that the legacy that she leaves is one of service, teaching, sacrifice, giving, loving people, and what she is known for the most, her love for Jesus. Lois Marie Lambert, truly a virtuous woman.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday,
January 21, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Viewing will be from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. and the service will begin at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at River Hills Baptist Church in Calallen. Graveside services will follow in Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kerry Bagwell, Craig Bagwell, Jared Lambert, Joseph Lambert, Jacob Lambert and Claud Scifres.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020