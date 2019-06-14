Services
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 471-9900
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Lois Marie Watson Obituary
Lois Marie Watson

Security, CO - Lois Marie Watson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 in Security, Colorado. She was born in Calallen, Texas , July 8, 1931, the second daughter born to the late Russell Stephen and Nanie Marie Hall.

Lois graduated from Del Mar College with an Associate Degree. After graduation, Lois married Robert Watson of Kingsville, Texas and became an Air Force wife living in San Antonio, Texas, Bath, Maine, Ramstein, Germany and finally in Security, Colorado.

Lois had a love of gardening and a passion for quilting. Traveling always stayed part of life, visiting Mexico, Canada and most of the United States.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Robert.E. Watson; loving children, Sylvia Cartagena of Aurora, CO, Karen Carr (Robert) of Aurora, CO, Robert Mark Watson, Denver, CO, James Watson (Dawn), Centennial, CO and Kimberly Watson, Tempe, AZ.

Precious grandchildren Leslye and Ryan Watson ,St. Paul,MN, Joshua Carr , Aurora, CO, Joel Carr, Phoenix, AZ, Jordan Cartagena, Denver, CO and Aaryn Watson, Centennial, CO, great grandson, Jayden Allarid of Commerce City, CO and host of wonderful family members and friends. Lois was predeceased by her grandson Krystofer Watson.

HomeGoing services will Saturday, June 15, 2019, 2:00p at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 N. Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs, C0 80903.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 14, 2019
