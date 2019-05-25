|
|
Lois Wilkinson
Corpus Christi - Lois Oneida Wilkinson, age 88 passed away on May 19, 2019. Lois was born on October 24, 1930 to Winsten and Ethel Mozingo. She graduated as valedictorian of Gainesville High School class of 1949.
Lois Wilkinson was employed at Fort Sam Houston ISD after many years of service. She loved fishing of all kinds, reading books (especially history), and was a Dallas Cowboys fan since the early 80's. She liked watching Days of Our Lives, loved old country music, her favorites were Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. She also enjoyed road trips, singing, raising birds and gardening. Lois loved the outdoors and grew up on a farm, where she loved all animals.
She will always be remembered for her beautiful spirit, selflessness, kindness and always helping other people. She was a mother figure to many and touched many people's lives. She would talk to everyone and would put people at ease with her warmth and generosity. She was strong willed and a fighter, at times she worked three jobs to support her children and always thought of others.
Lois was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She dedicated her whole life to her family, stepping in happily and selflessly to raise her grandchildren when her daughter passed away early. She is preceded in death by her parents Winsten Mozingo and Ethel Hill, siblings Leonard Mozingo, sisters Judy Mazurek and Inez Meyer, two sons Bobby Wilkinson and Glenn Wilkinson and daughter Judy Wilkinson.
Lois is survived by son Jimmy (Kristy) Wilkinson, granddaughter's Melissa Wilkinson, Rebecca Orsak, grandson's Glenn Wilkinson Jr., Stephen Wilkinson, Gary Wilkinson and great grandchildren Alyssa Wilkinson, Jacob Wilkinson, Maddison Wilkinson, Kaitlyn Mirelez, Amy Wilkinson and Ella Wilkinson.
Visitation will be held on Sunday May 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Prayer Service that same evening 6:00 pm.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday May 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
Grave site will be in San Antonio on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 25, 2019