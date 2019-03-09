|
|
Lorayne Charlebois Ley
Katy, TX
Lorayne Charlebois Ley, age 97, joined the Lord this Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at her home in Katy, Texas. Born November 2, 1921, in Escanaba, Michigan, to Joseph and Olive Charlebois, Mrs. Ley later moved to Texas where she spent most of her life. She enjoyed socializing with friends and spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Pius the X Church for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Francis Ley, her two sons, Johnny and Larry, and her son-in-law Mark Giese. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Ley Giese; Deborah and Mark's children, Curtis Giese, Candace Giese, and Monet Giese; John Ley's children, Preston Ley and his wife Ashley, Kirsten Ley Klabonski and her husband Matthew, Winston Ley, and their mother, Kathleen Ellsworth. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren; Mary Elizabeth Klabonski, Annalise Marie Ley and David Matthew Klabonski. Family will hold a private service and interment will be held at Seaside Memorial Park at 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 9, 2019