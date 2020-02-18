|
Loreen Montgomery Hill (Punkin)
Incredibly youthful at 93, Loreen Montgomery Anderson Hill (Punkin) tragically died in a fire at her home on February 14, 2020. Loreen was born April 4,1926 in Yoakum to Moses and Lucille Montgomery.
On the way to a singing career in 1958, Loreen found her infant son Ernest in the back of her car. Recognizing the gift he represented, she chose to raise her beloved son and sing for the Lord instead. Loreen worked at the Corpus Christi Airport for many years before beginning to work for the Tirschwell family around 1970. With her parents, Loreen founded Starks Memorial Church and was a devoted member of the Greater Shiloh Church of God in Christ.
Sister Loreen Hill was a true Christian; she loved and trusted God. She lived a righteous life, humbly helped those in need, and joyfully nurtured her entire and extended family with love, humor and grace. Loreen was a cherished wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hill, her son, Ernest C. Montgomery (Roswitha), grandchildren, Sarah Navrath-Montgomery (Andre') and Nefa Lugonja (Denis), great grandchildren, Leonie and Levin, siblings, Betty Body and Lillie R. Starks. Loreen also leaves daughters and granddaughters of her heart, Sara and D'vora Tirschwell (Pat, Sydney, Nathan), Katie Beiter and Dominique Porte'.
Me, as her son Ernest C. Montgomery knows no words to express how thankful and blessed I was to have a Mom like Loreen. I will miss and cherish her forever.
Services in celebration of Loreen's memory will be Saturday, February 22 at noon at Calvary First Baptist Church, 2906 Carver Dr.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020