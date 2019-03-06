|
|
Lorenza Acevedo Cavazos
Salem, OR
Lorenza Acevedo Cavazos, age 69, was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was born in Hebbronville, Texas on November 19, 1949 to Epifanio and Clodin Acevedo Jr. She passed away in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by her children.
Lorenza married Antonio Reyes Cavazos in July 1971 in Woodburn, Oregon and had four children: daughter Noemi (Eliberto) Ybarra Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter Dulce Cavazos Salem, Oregon; son Michael Cavazos Cosmopolis, Washington; son David Cavazos Portland, Oregon. She had 10 grandchildren (Sunny, Maria, Dylan, Andy, Austin, Lily, Adriana, Madison, Matthew, and Adan) and 2 great-grandchildren (Sebastian and Marcel).
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Antonio, and brother Edward Acevedo. Lorenza was the oldest of 10 children and accepted this role with great responsibility. Her surviving siblings are Epifanio (Cathy) Acevedo III Chehalis, Washington; George Acevedo Hebbronville, Texas; Janie (Frank) Cantu Estancia, New Mexico; Esther Enriquez Salem, Oregon; Benito (Patsy) Acevedo Rosenberg, Texas; Sarah Acevedo Salem, Oregon; Joe (Stella) Acevedo Glendale, Arizona; Daniel (Letty) Acevedo Rio Grande City, Texas. Lorenza is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and faithful friends.
Lorenza grew up in South Texas, and resided in Oregon, Washington, and New Mexico during her adult life. Lorenza valued time spent with family and friends enjoying outdoor activities, travel & adventure, laughter, music, dancing, reading, bingo and casinos. She enjoyed sharing stories and memories of her life experiences with her grandchildren. Lorenza was giving of herself to so many, but especially to her family which she dearly loved. Although we will miss her everyday, she will live on through our cherished memories of her.
A special thank you is extended to the caregiving staff at Edward F. Tokarski Home of Willamette Valley Hospice for their support and compassionate care given to our mother.
A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, Salem, Oregon.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 6, 2019