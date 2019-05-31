Lorenzo De Hoyos



Corpus Christi - Lorenzo De Hoyos, age 82, passed away peacefully, at his daughter's home in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 27, 2019, after a long and hard-fought battle with multiple sclerosis. He was born on January 1, 1937 to Jacinto and Maria de Jesus De Hoyos in Mercedes, Texas. He grew up in Mercedes and graduated from Mercedes High School, Class of 1955. He served in the National Guard, Army Division, Delta Devils Company, for six years where he rose to the rank of Staff Sargent. His unit was activated in 1961 during the Berlin Wall Crisis. Lorenzo married the love of his life, Maria Diana Saenz, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Mercedes, Texas on August 18, 1957 and they were blessed with close to 62 years of wedded bliss. They lived in Corpus Christi for 20 years, Dallas-Fort Worth for 15, and in the Alamo, Texas Country Club for the last 20 years. Lorenzo's second love was the auto parts business. He was self-employed and owned and operated several auto parts stores in his lifetime, including Parkdale Auto Parts in Corpus Christi and Amigo Auto Parts in Fort Worth, Texas. Lorenzo loved hunting, fishing, golf and travel. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity, quick wit, and easygoing nature. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Patricia, his parents, and his brothers, Dan and Joe De Hoyos, and sisters, Mary Sanchez and Tina Perez. He is survived by his devoted wife, Diana, his adoring daughters, Alma (husband, Dr. David Ammons) and Theresa (husband, Rene Garcia), his precious grandchildren, Michael Garcia, Julia Garcia (husband, Isaac Ortiz) and Mitchell Ammons, and many nieces and nephews.







Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:00 am. Interment to follow at 11:00 am at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Garcia, Mitchell Ammons, Isaac Ortiz, Rene Garcia, Steven Marroquin and Brian Morrell.