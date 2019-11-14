|
Judge Lorenzo Rojas
Robstown - - An end of an Era, Judge Lorenzo Rojas
Judge Lorenzo "Lore" Rojas, 83, went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 12, 2019. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family and close friends at his home in Robstown, Texas.
He was born on April 30, 1936 in Robstown, TX to Doroteo and Tomasa.
Judge Lorenzo Rojas was a migrant worker most of his life that worked diligently to make our community better. He was the first Hispanic to be elected for Justice of The Peace in Robstown, Texas, and he served the community of Nueces County for 16 years. Judge Rojas was fair, honest, and humble. He treated everyone who walked into his courtroom with respect. He beat the odds when he won his election for Judge. His campaign style was simple: standing in front of HEB for hours meeting potential voters, making homemade signs and push cards for his election. His humbleness never left him, instead he continuously cared about everyone and wanted Robstown to be a better community for all of us to call home.
Judge Rojas was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Judge Rojas was a loving and caring son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all that knew him.
He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his parents, Doroteo and Tomasa Rojas, his siblings Simona Rojas, Maria Nava, Ruperta Rocha, Juan Rojas and Jose Rojas, his two Honorary Godson's Guadalupe Youngblood and Armando Arias, and his daughter Tomasa Alvarez who preceded him in death.
Judge Lorenzo Rojas is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ofilia Valdez Rojas, and his children Jose (Gracie) Rojas, Olga Rojas Pena, Guadalupe Maria Rojas, Aurora Rojas Gomez, Juan (Aurora) Rojas, Lorenzo (Malena) Rojas Jr., Rosa (Dr. Phillip) Jackson, Genaro (Paula) Rojas, Simona (Roland) Rodarte and Sylvia Rojas.
He is also survived by siblings Martina Rojas, Evangelina Rojas, Lucia Vargas, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Con la cabeza inclinada un campesino lloró
A rosary was recited at 7pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019. A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Mission in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
