Loretta Ramsey

Loretta RamseyOur Loving Mother-Grandmother-Matriarch stepped out of time and in to Eternity on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.Quiet Time will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020; at Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78408 from 5-8 P.M.We will pause to remember Her Life and Legacy on Friday, July 3, 2020; at 11:30 A.M. at Friendship Baptist Church-4726 Friendship Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas 78416.She will take Her Earthly Rest at Rose Hill Memorial Park.A full obituary is available at theplacetorememberlife.com