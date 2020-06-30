Loretta Ramsey
Our Loving Mother-Grandmother-Matriarch stepped out of time and in to Eternity on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Quiet Time will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020; at Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78408 from 5-8 P.M.
We will pause to remember Her Life and Legacy on Friday, July 3, 2020; at 11:30 A.M. at Friendship Baptist Church-4726 Friendship Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas 78416.
She will take Her Earthly Rest at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
A full obituary is available at theplacetorememberlife.com.
Our Loving Mother-Grandmother-Matriarch stepped out of time and in to Eternity on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Quiet Time will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020; at Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78408 from 5-8 P.M.
We will pause to remember Her Life and Legacy on Friday, July 3, 2020; at 11:30 A.M. at Friendship Baptist Church-4726 Friendship Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas 78416.
She will take Her Earthly Rest at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
A full obituary is available at theplacetorememberlife.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.