Lori Ann Holcomb SmithCorpus Christi - Lori Ann Holcomb Smith, 59, passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1960 to LouAnn and Jim Holcomb in Corpus Christi. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1979.Lori married her husband, Tim Smith, of 40 years on June 21, 1980. She was employed by The Montessori School of Corpus Christi.Lori enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a dedicated teacher for over 20 years, earning the love and devotion of her many students and coworkers. Lori was a loving mother and Gigi to her three grandsons who love her more than anything. She had a very close loving relationship with her two brothers. Lori was a wonderful loving wife to her husband Tim for 40 years. She has had many life-long friends and acquaintances. Lori was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside and she will be dearly missed. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to her numerous doctors and medical professionals who cared for her over the past year.Lori is preceded in death by her father: James C. Holcomb; mother: LouAnn Holcomb; maternal and paternal grandparents and her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Phil and Marilyn Smith. Left to cherish her memories are her husband: Tim Smith; daughters: Jennifer Kunkel and Ashley Smith; son-in-law: Neal Kunkel; grandsons: Mason Smith, Hank and Otto Kunkel; brothers: Jimmy Holcomb and John Holcomb and numerous loving cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, co-workers and students.A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Galilean Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Due to COVID 19, CDC guidelines will be followedHaving the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Randy Chisamore, Rick O'Quinn, Andy Vance, Nathan Young, Bradley Arnold and Scott Jendrzey.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Montessori School of Corpus Christi.