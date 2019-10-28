|
|
Lorilee Frances Stolinski Ashburn
Corpus Christi - Lorilee Frances Stolinski Ashburn passed to Heaven on October 2, 2019.
Lori was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on October 21, 1933. She married Ray D. Ashburn on September 5, 1959. She was active with her children while they were in Flour Bluff schools. She also enjoyed volunteering at and attending St. Peter's by the Sea United Methodist Church. Lori liked watching the Cowboys, playing bunco and driving to the beach. She had a special place in her heart for her two grandchildren and for cats. She will be remembered as a loving, generous and caring woman. Lori was preceded in death by her husband Ray. She is survived by her daughter Carol and son in law Stephen Emmons, as well as their children John and Linda. She is also survived by her son Michael.
A celebration of Lori's life will be held at St. Peter's by the Sea on November 2 at 2 pm. A reception will follow until 4 pm. A private burial service will take place at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. She was loved and will be missed.
We send special thanks to Home Instead and her care giver Karen. We also thank her team at the PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's by the Sea UMC, 1541 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019