Lottie Mae "Oma" Stowe
Corpus Christi, TX
Lottie Mae 'Oma' Stowe was called home to be with the Lord on Feb 18, 2019 at the age of 83 surrounded by her 4 children.
Lottie was born to Edwin and Norma Mueller Schroedter on May 16, 1935 in Nordheim, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Alex Robert (Bob) Stowe, parents Edwin and Norma, sister Helen Boyd (Don), Harvey, Larry (Lynn), brother-in-law Henry Edwards and Norman Schroedter.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Alex Robert Stowe Jr. (Josephine Uri) Plano, Donald Riley Stowe, Corpus Christi, Thomas Ray Stowe, Houston, and daughter, Terri Ann Trevino (Robert Lee Trevino), Corpus Christi; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother Edroy Schroedter (Norma Jane), sisters (the girls) Emma Jean Edwards, Brenham and Dorothy Slaughter (John) Marion and nieces and nephews.
The second of eight children, Lottie was raised on a farm in Tynan, TX and graduated from Skidmore High in 1953. She met the love of her life, Bob, on a blind date and they were married in 1955.
Lottie worked for the City of Corpus Christi for 35 years, starting as warehouse clerk before becoming supervisor and finishing as a buyer for the city.
Lottie lived an adventurous and beautiful life in South Texas but did her share of traveling as well. Her passions were her church, her family and quilting. Her other hobbies were sewing, gardening and reading. Being a farm girl, she also hunted and fished with the kids and Bob. Many people cherish the quilts she made and gave to her family and friends. They were gifts beyond value. She was an avid sports fan and closely followed football, basketball, tennis, baseball and golf. She followed the Cowboys, Spurs, Astros and Dallas Stars. She loved girls' softball and the Little League World Series. She was a season ticket holder of the TAMU-CC Lady Islanders.
Despite all of this, family brought her the greatest joy. She loved to go to her kid's and grandkid's sporting events, choir concerts, scouting activities or just hanging out with her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great cook and Sunday dinner at Oma's house was the best.
She was an active and devoted servant of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and would do whatever it took to advance the work of her church. Her most enduring mission was her service to St. Paul's.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Lottie Mae will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 23 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5525 Lipes Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX.
We particularly want to thank Pastor Dana for shepherding Lottie to her final reward and for the comfort and assurance she brought to Lottie's kids at the end.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019