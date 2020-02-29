|
|
Lou B. Vargo
Corpus Christi - Lou B. Vargo went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2020. She passed peacefully with her loving husband of 62 years at her side. Lou is preceded in death by her son, Michael E. Vargo Jr. and her brother, James Ray Benningfield. She is survived by her husband, Michael E. Vargo "Mike," as well as 3 sisters, Georgia (Clyde) Townsend, Jane (Bob) Mosier, Janice Murph and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lou was a long-time employee for the City of Corpus Christi and served as Executive Secretary to seven city managers. Mayor Mary Rhodes declared December 20, 1992, "Lou Vargo Day" to honor Lou before her retirement in January of 1993.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services to follow at 12 noon. Services will be held at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, March 3.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Lou's favorite charities, South Texas Children's Home, P.O. Box 759, Beeville, Texas 78104-0759.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020