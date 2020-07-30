1/1
Lou Eric Hilzinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lou Eric Hilzinger

Corpus Christi - Lou Eric Hilzinger joined his late wife Cristi Joyce (Teller) Hilzinger on July 27, 2020. He was born to Lew Hilzinger and Carolina (Bringas) Hilzinger in Colón, Panamá on September 25, 1948. He is survived by his sister Marcela Broe, his daughters LaQuita Hilzinger and Lea Watson, and his granddaughters Cristi and Katherine Zapata. Lou grew up in the Canal Zone in Panamá and graduated from Cristobal High School. He eventually became the chief of the crane operations for the dredging division of the Panama Canal Commission. After taking an early retirement, he moved to Texas. He worked as Harbormaster for the Corpus Christi Marina and later oversaw Wesley E. Seale Dam. Lou became a Chief Petty Officer while in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He served the church as a lector, catechist, grief support facilitator, and member of the choir. He volunteered thousands of hours at Doctor's Regional Hospital. Lou coached his daughters, granddaughters, and many children in softball, basketball and soccer. His companion in his later years was his childhood sweetheart Magdalena Batista. His daughters have postponed services until later in the year to reduce the risk of Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/give.html




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved