Lou Eric Hilzinger
Corpus Christi - Lou Eric Hilzinger joined his late wife Cristi Joyce (Teller) Hilzinger on July 27, 2020. He was born to Lew Hilzinger and Carolina (Bringas) Hilzinger in Colón, Panamá on September 25, 1948. He is survived by his sister Marcela Broe, his daughters LaQuita Hilzinger and Lea Watson, and his granddaughters Cristi and Katherine Zapata. Lou grew up in the Canal Zone in Panamá and graduated from Cristobal High School. He eventually became the chief of the crane operations for the dredging division of the Panama Canal Commission. After taking an early retirement, he moved to Texas. He worked as Harbormaster for the Corpus Christi Marina and later oversaw Wesley E. Seale Dam. Lou became a Chief Petty Officer while in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He served the church as a lector, catechist, grief support facilitator, and member of the choir. He volunteered thousands of hours at Doctor's Regional Hospital. Lou coached his daughters, granddaughters, and many children in softball, basketball and soccer. His companion in his later years was his childhood sweetheart Magdalena Batista. His daughters have postponed services until later in the year to reduce the risk of Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. https://www.stjude.org/give.html