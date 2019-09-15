|
Louis "Ray" Hanna
Corpus Christi - Louis "Ray" Hanna, age 87, of Calallen, Texas went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Sherwin Reynolds Aluminum after 37 years.
Ray graduated from Calallen High School in 1950, where he was a star athlete and even played on Calallen's first baseball team. His love of sports carried on throughout his life and is well known from Flour Bluff to Calallen, from starting Laguna Little League in Flour Bluff to being Calallen's number one fan. Ray's devotion to the community and its athletes brought great joy to his life. His motto to a happy marriage and life was never to miss the tipoff, 1st pitch or 1st kickoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Roy Hanna, Sr. and Mary Isabell Crow Hanna;
sisters, Mildred Hanna and Ruth Bagnell; brothers, Bob Hanna and Edgar Hanna, Jr.; and his beloved son, Larry G. Hanna.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Penny Hanna; his sister, Harriet Benedick; his children, Clinta Grant, Kennith (Liz) Hanna, Curtis Hanna, Debbie (G.B.) Thomas, Tony (Deona) Gandy and Paul Gandy; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 PM to 8PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
