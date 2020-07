Louis "Rey" MasonCorpus Christi - Louis "Rey" Mason, 66, of Corpus Christi, Texas; passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.Quiet Time will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Eternal Rest Funeral Home from 5-8PM.We will pause to remember His Life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church-4726 Friendship Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas, at 11AM.For a full obituary or to send condolences or flowers to the family please visit our website at theplacetorememberlife.com